US Visa Cap Sparks Concerns Over International Students’ Future

A new four-year limit on F-1 and J-1 visas could push international students out of the United States midway through their degrees or research, an Indian diaspora policy group has warned. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) urged elected officials and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt the immediate implementation of the Department of Homeland Security rule. According to FIIDS, the measure was finalised on July 16-17 and is set to take effect in mid-September. The organisation said the rule ends the decades-old “duration of status” policy and imposes a maximum stay of four years. It also counts Optional Practical Training and STEM OPT towards that limit. The rule cuts the grace period after completion of studies from 60 days to 30 days and requires students to obtain USCIS approval through Form I-539 for any extension, FIIDS said. “This is a self-inflicted wound on US competitiveness,” said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS. “A 4-year cap misaligns with how modern degrees actually work—median time to a bachelor’s is about 52 months and to a PhD about 5.7 years—while USCIS is already sitting on more than 11 million cases with roughly year-long processing times.” “Students will be forced out mid-program or mid-research, labs will lose critical talent, and America will hand its innovation pipeline to competitors,” he said. FIIDS said many research-intensive programmes, particularly doctoral courses and medical training, routinely extend beyond four years. J-1 research scholars and physicians also often require between five and seven years to complete their programmes, it said. (IANS)

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