US Warns of Action if Iran Resumes Nuclear Activity, Says Pete Hegseth

Washington: US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said on Tuesday that Washington could take action if Iran renewed activity at its damaged nuclear sites, warning that a ceasefire did not mean the United States would stop monitoring Tehran.

At a Pentagon news conference, Hegseth told reporters that US forces could continue watching Iranian nuclear sites and monitoring attempts to rebuild military capabilities. He was responding to a question about reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was rearming behind an American blockade. "We're able to maintain oversight and visibility of those nuclear sites, and if we saw the kind of nefarious activity that required action, we would take it," he said.

Hegseth said the administration had surveillance capabilities that would allow it to follow developments at several levels. He did not identify the sites under observation or specify what would trigger another operation.

"As far as the blockade is concerned, it's been ironclad. Nothing has gotten through," he said. (IANS)