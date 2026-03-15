US will bomb the hell out of the shoreline: Donald Trump on conflict with Iran

Washington DC: In wake of the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would be sending warships along with other countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe". Trump also called upon China, France and Japan among others to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz and said that the US would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said that several countries in conjunction with the United States would send warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open. "Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are", he wrote.

He added, "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"

The United States has long referred to the strait as the "world's most important oil chokepoint" due to the volume of global energy supplies that transit through the narrow passage.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage.

Meanwhile, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Saturday expressed concerns over the ongoing conflict, stating that the conflict was not only affecting the people of Iran but had also become a global concern, citing rising energy prices and wider economic impacts.

Highlighting the global implications of the conflict, Ilahi pointed to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit for global energy supply.

He said disruptions in the region were affecting many countries through shortages of gas, petrol and oil, but maintained that Iran had no option but to defend itself.

"Actually, the crisis is not only for Iran, but it's a global crisis. And they imposed this war on us, and we have to defend ourselves. We are ready to share our blood for our dignity, for our independence, for our country," he said.

"We are not happy with the suffering of other people--the shortage of gas, the shortage of petrol, the shortage of oil. But we have to defend ourselves. We don't have any other option," he added, urging global leaders to pressure the United States to stop the war.

He reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

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