President Droupadi Murmu Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Bucharest University of Economic Studies

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu received an honorary doctorate from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies during her visit to Romania, in recognition of her contributions to public life, education, social inclusion and the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Romania.

Accepting the Doctor Honoris Causa award, Murmu said the honour belonged to the people of India and reflected the close friendship shared by the two nations.

In her address, the President spoke about the life-changing role of education, recalling how it helped her rise from a small village to the country's highest constitutional office. She said education creates equal opportunities and remains the strongest tool for building an inclusive society.

Highlighting the changing global landscape, Murmu said universities must ensure that technological progress, especially in artificial intelligence, is guided by ethical values and human compassion.

The President also underlined the historical and cultural links between India and Romania and called for expanding cooperation in higher education through research partnerships, faculty collaborations and student exchange programmes.

She announced that India has increased the number of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training slots for Romanian professionals, including courses focused on artificial intelligence.

Congratulating the President, Professor Gheorghe Hurduzeu, President of the Senate of the university, said the honour recognised her exemplary leadership and reaffirmed the institution's belief in education as a catalyst for social transformation.

As part of her visit, President Murmu toured the Village Museum in Bucharest and planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.