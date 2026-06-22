Vance, Witkoff, Kushner meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Munir in Burgenstock

BURGENSTOCK: US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner held a meeting with the Pakistani mediating team in Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort on Sunday ahead of negotiations with the Iranian delegation scheduled for later in the afternoon.

The members of the American delegation were seen exchanging handshakes with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir.

This key meeting took place shortly after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif, accompanied by Army Chief Munir and a high-level delegation, arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to participate in technical-level talks between the United States and Iran aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. The diplomatic push gained momentum following the arrival of American and Iranian delegations in Switzerland for this upcoming round of negotiations. These talks are being held under a 14-point

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan, acting as a guarantor of the agreement, and Qatar are slated to participate in the proceedings as mediators.

To join these proceedings, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland earlier on Sunday, joining American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were already on site to handle the technical aspects of the dialogue. (ANI)

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