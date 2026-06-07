Report claims Pakistan facing mounting domestic and diplomatic challenges under Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s shortsightedness has failed the country on both domestic and international fronts despite all the diplomatic theatrics. At the domestic level, Pakistan is grappling with energy and economic challenges, with inflation soaring to 300 per cent, while the country’s energy sector is facing almost a “complete shutdown”.

Globally, Pakistan’s limited diplomatic leverage during the Iran-US mediation has left peace talks in a “fragile position,” further complicated by Washington’s diplomatic push calling Arab and Muslim-majority countries to join the Abraham Accords, a report has highlighted.

“After months of mediation drama and so-called shuttle diplomacy by Field Marshal Asim Munir, there was a desperate attempt to secure some depth in the Middle East and rebuild ties with the US. However, Pakistan did nothing at the diplomatic stage except act as a messenger, a role deliberately used for propaganda to attract the diplomatic spotlight,” a report in ‘India Narrative’ detailed.

It argued that, alongside a series of glaring failures, signs of mounting frustration are emerging against the Pakistani military establishment. The report stressed that “Pakistan’s military is flanked at its western border by the Balochistan problem, radical elements, and its own backed terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is now issuing assassination threats against Asim Munir if Munir decides to recognise Israel through the Abraham Accords.”

With pressures intensifying at home and abroad, the report noted that Munir finds himself in a “desperate situation,” with all fronts apparently “on the brink of collapse.” It added that his hardline, radical approach may necessitate a shift in strategy to manage both external and internal challenges. (IANS)

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