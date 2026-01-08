Venezuela declares seven days of mourning after US strike, seeks return of Maduro

Caracas: Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday announced seven days of national mourning following the deaths reported during the recent US attack in Caracas and capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduru and his wife, CNN reported.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Rodriguez said the mourning period was being declared to honour those who lost their lives during the operation, CNN reported. "I have made the decision to decree seven days of mourning in honour and glory to the young men and women who died, who gave their lives defending Venezuela, defending President Nicolas Maduro," she said.

Rodriguez also called for the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The couple pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to drugs and weapons. (ANI)

Also Read: President Donald Trump says US not at war with Venezuela, rules out early polls