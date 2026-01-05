Act of war: NYC Mayor Mamdani on US ‘capture’of Venezuelan President, wife

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned the US action on Venezuela, stating that the attack on any sovereign nation is considered “an act of war” as it was a violation of international law.

This came after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces carried out a large-scale attack on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and “captured” President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He has also said that the US will run the South American nation during the transition period.

In a statement released by his office, Mamdani said, “I was briefed this morning on the US military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.”

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” he added.

Notably, Mamdani holds limited power over federal actions, as Maduro and his wife are detained in New York under the custody of US federal agencies.

The newly sworn-in New York City Mayor further blasted the move as a pursuit of regime change by the Trump administration.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad; it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance,” he added. (IANS)

