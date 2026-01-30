Venezuela’s police and military pledge loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez

CARACAS: Venezuela's military and police forces have publicly pledged their loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, consolidating her hold on power in the aftermath of the dramatic removal of former President Nicolas Maduro, reported Al Jazeera.

The show of support comes as Rodriguez continues to navigate both intense domestic pressures and international scrutiny over her leadership.

The allegiance was declared during a ceremony held on January 28 at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Caracas, where senior defence and security officials rallied behind the acting president. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, in an emphatic declaration, said: "We swear absolute loyalty and subordination." He presented Rodriguez with symbolic military regalia, underscoring the armed forces' recognition of her authority as commander-in-chief.

Padrino described the event as "an unprecedented moment in our republic," reflecting the historic nature of the endorsement and the importance of unity among the security services at a critical juncture.

Rodriguez, who assumed the presidency following the US military's capture of Maduro and his wife earlier this month, has sought to consolidate her position while addressing both internal divisions and external pressures. Since taking office, she has initiated measures such as the release of political prisoners previously detained under Maduro's government, and has sought to manage Venezuela's complex relations with international actors.

The United States' role in Maduro's ousting and Rodriguez's installation has made her leadership highly controversial. In remarks linked to the ceremony, Rodriguez appeared to contrast her position with that of opposition figures abroad, stating: "Those who seek to perpetuate harm and damage against the people of Venezuela, let them stay in Washington."

The political landscape remains tense. Key opposition figures have criticized Rodriguez's legitimacy and ability to govern effectively, with some describing her leadership as lacking broader public confidence. Meanwhile, the international community continues to watch how Venezuela's government will balance its internal security, economic challenges, and relationships with both allies and adversaries, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

Also Read: Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Venezuela was China’s oil base in US backyard