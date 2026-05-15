Vladimir Putin condoles heavy loss of life, large-scale destruction in massive UP storm

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused in Uttar Pradesh due to thunderstorm, heavy rain, hailstorm and lightning strikes on Wednesday evening.

“Please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster,” Putin wrote in his condolence message. (IANS)

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin open to meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy in third country