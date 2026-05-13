President Droupadi Murmu gives Nightingale Awards 2026 to 15 nursing personnel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2026 to 15 personnel on International Nurses Day, highlighting that they exemplify the highest standards of service.

At a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President honoured 15 nurses from diverse regions and healthcare settings for their exemplary service, unwavering dedication to strengthening public health delivery, and outstanding commitment to the welfare of the community, said an official statement.

In her message on the occasion, the President remarked that "nursing personnel exemplify the highest standards of service and play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare, often in the most challenging circumstances."

The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession.

These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organisations.

Each award carries a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a medal symbolising the nation's gratitude for the service rendered by them. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav were also present on the occasion.

Echoing this year's theme, "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives", Nadda said, "We see how nurses strengthen our healthcare systems and drive national progress. By investing in their well-being, we build healthier communities, thriving societies, and a robust future. Let's cherish, safeguard, and uplift those who selflessly care for us all."

The awardees include: Dr Sharwan Kumar Dhaka (Delhi); Major General Lissamma P. V. (MoD IHQ, Delhi); Kulwinder Parhi (Ladakh); Ujwala Mahadev Soyam (Maharashtra); Lalenthangi Hnamte (Mizoram); Madhu Mala Gurung (Sikkim); Pooja Parmar Rana (Uttarakhand); Gita Karmakar (West Bengal); Poonam Verma (Chandigarh); Deepa Biju (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu); Raksha Rupo Parvatkar (Goa); Kavitha Jagannath (Karnataka); Manju Mol V. S. (Keralam); Aysha Beebi K (Lakshadweep ) and Professor (Dr) R Shankar Shanmugam (Tamil Nadu). (IANS)

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