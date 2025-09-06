Vladimir Putin warns Western leaders against sending troops to Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a sharp warning to Western leaders, saying any deployment of their forces in Ukraine would be treated as a direct threat and they will be “legitimate target” for Russian troops, the New York Times reported.

“If some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction,” Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok, as per Deutsche Welle (DW).

He added that foreign soldiers would serve no purpose if peace arrangements were already in place. “If decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop,” Putin said.

Putin has long argued that NATO’s expansion is one of the main reasons behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling the alliance’s presence near Russian borders a threat to national security.

His remarks came a day after some European leaders expressed willingness to sending troops to help secure a potential peace deal.

According to The New York Times, the Russian president also dismissed the possibility of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside Russia. He said any talks should take place in Moscow.

“The Ukrainian side wants a meeting,” Putin said. “We are ready. And the best place for it would be the capital of our country.”

He added that reaching a direct agreement with Zelenskyy would be “practically impossible” under current conditions.

Kyiv rejected the idea outright. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said, “Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals.”

The minister also noted that at least seven countries have offered to host possible negotiations, including Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkiye, and three Gulf states.

“These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time,” he said. (ANI)

