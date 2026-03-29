Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to strengthen defence ties with Qatar, UAE

DOHA: After Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday visited the UAE and Qatar, where he agreed to strengthen the defence cooperation with both countries amid the West Asia conflict. Zelenskyy met with the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ukrainian President said that he offered an "appropriate protection system" that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles.

"We discussed the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market. For all normal states, it is important to ensure stability and protect lives amid today's threats. Ukraine has relevant expertise in this area - our cities, unfortunately, have been under daily attack for four years of full-scale war. Ukrainians have developed an appropriate protection system that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles. This systematic approach and integration of experience is exactly what we are offering to our partners," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. (ANI)

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