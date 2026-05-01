Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands details of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in Trump-Putin talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday demanded the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire.

Zelenskyy, referring to an earlier telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine wishes for a long ceasefire.

In a post on X, he said, "I have instructed our representatives to contact the team of the President of the United States and clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Ukraine seeks peace and is doing the necessary diplomatic work to bring this war to a real end. We will clarify what exactly this is about - a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow, or something more. Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for people, and a lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to work toward this in any dignified and effective format." (ANI)

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