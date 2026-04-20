VP Radhakrishnan, Sri Lanka’s LoP Sajith Premadasa discuss bilateral ties, expanding trade

Colombo: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan met Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Colombo on Sunday, holding talks aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. The meeting took place during Radhakrishnan’s ongoing two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, reflecting the growing momentum in diplomatic engagement between the neighbours.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions focused on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. Premadasa described the interaction as constructive, highlighting shared goals of expanding trade, deepening economic ties, and exploring practical opportunities that could benefit both countries. He emphasised that India and Sri Lanka share a common history, challenges, and future, and called for greater ambition, trust, and intent in advancing the partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. In his meeting with the President, Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India’s commitment to its Neighbourhood policy and strengthening multifaceted ties rooted in shared history and cultural connections.

During discussions with Prime Minister Amarasuriya, both leaders underlined the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations, including boosting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation based on shared civilisational heritage.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in Colombo, marked by a traditional Kandyan dance performance, setting a cordial tone for the high-level engagements during his visit. (IANS)

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