Washington Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured; Suspect Found with Self-Inflicted Wound

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Washington's Logan Circle neighbourhood in the United States on Thursday, police said. The suspected gunman was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an apartment where he had barricaded himself.

One of the four surviving victims was in critical condition, Interim Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll said. The other three appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect's condition was not immediately available.

The shooting began inside a gym in the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest, about a mile north of the White House. Police received the first call shortly before 8 am and officers arrived within 30 seconds, Carroll told a briefing alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser. (IANS)