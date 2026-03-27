We allowed India to pass through Hormuz: Iran says 5 ‘friendly’ nations get safe passage

TEHRAN: As the conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, Iran has announced that it will not impose restrictions on vessels belonging to five “friendly” countries, including India, allowing them to pass through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz even as access remains limited for others.

Along with India, ships from Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq have been granted safe passage through the key maritime chokepoint despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait of Hormuz has not been completely shut and that certain countries with which Iran maintains friendly relations have been exempted from restrictions.

“There is no reason to allow the enemy to pass through the strait. We have permitted certain countries that we consider friendly to pass through; we allowed China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan to transit,” Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iran’s official news agency. (IANS)

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