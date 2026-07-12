We pledge to avenge your pure blood: Mojtaba Khamenei vows retribution

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday vowed to avenge the death of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes earlier in the year, describing it as the responsibility of the nation. He also praised the massive turnout at the late leader’s funeral as “historic” and “enemy-breaking”.

In a message issued on the occasion of the funeral and burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that those responsible for the killing would not escape justice.

“We pledge to avenge your pure blood and that of all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and dishonourable murderers. This revenge is the will of our nation and must be carried out without fail,” he said.

He further asserted that those responsible “will take with them to their graves the wish for a peaceful death in bed”, adding that the pursuit of revenge did not depend on any single individual or official.

“They should know that this matter does not depend on the existence of me or other officials. Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission,” he added.

Khamenei also expressed gratitude for what he described as the unprecedented public participation in the six-day funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq.

“On this occasion, I would like to sincerely appreciate the presence of tens of millions of people in the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, especially Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, which is astonishing, enemy-breaking, and historic,” he said. (ANI)

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