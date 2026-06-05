Neutralise the enemy’s plot through steadfastness: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

TEHRAN: A message attributed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mojtaba Khamenei, was read at the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini during the 37th anniversary commemoration of his passing, according to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Tasnim News Agency, through the message, the Supreme Leader said, "Everyone should neutralise the enemy's plot through steadfastness, foresight, preserving unity and mutual trust, and not echoing the enemy."

The statement highlighted the significance of the annual commemoration, describing it as a renewal of national commitment to Imam Khomeini's ideology.

He said, "The martyr leader of the fourteenth of Khordad has transformed it into an annual opportunity for the nation's covenant with Imam Khomeini (RA)."

The message further stressed ideological continuity with Iran's revolutionary leadership. He said, "The Iranian nation, with its renewed mission, has become a source of pride for the free nations alongside the resistance front."

The message additionally included a strong reference to regional geopolitical tensions with Israel. It said, "The shaky Zionist regime and the cancerous tumour of Israel have also drawn near to the final stages of their ominous lifespan, and by the grace of God and in accordance with the resolute and farsighted words of the martyred Leader ten years ago, they will not see 25 years after that date, God willing."

During the ceremony at the Imam Khomeini shrine, the message was recited in the presence of officials and participants gathered for the annual event, which marked the passing of the late Iranian leader, widely regarded as the founder of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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