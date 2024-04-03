West Africa: Controversy erupts as 63-year-old Ghanaian priest weds 12-year-old girl

GHANA: In a surprising turn of events, a 63-year-old priest in West Africa’s Ghana has sparked outrage by marrying a 12-year-old girl, who was selected to be his wife when she was just 6 years old.

The priest, identified as Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, married the child in a traditional ceremony on Saturday in Nungu.

The local news channel Ablade posted videos of extravagant wedding ceremonies on social media. The footage showed many community members gathered to witness the event, sparking outrage among several Ghanaians.