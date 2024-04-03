Arunachal Pradesh: Kerala Couple, Friend Found Dead in Ziro Hotel

ITANAGAR: In a tragic incident, three people from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro town of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
The deceased included a married couple and their friend. As per reports, the police suspected that the couple might have taken their lives because of a message about black magic found in their suicide note.
The hotel staff found their bodies when they checked their hotel room after they hadn’t been seen for a while.
Prima facie, the three appeared to have died from bleeding caused by cuts on their wrists, police said. Reportedly, a note was also found in their hotel room.
The deceased husband was identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi B and both were Ayurveda doctors from Kottayam district. The third person was Arya Nair, a school teacher from Thiruvananthapuram.
It was discovered that the three had checked into the hotel on March 28, However, hotel staff couldn’t find them until April 1, which raised concerns and led staff members to search for them.
When the hotel staff broke the locks and entered, they found all three guests lying dead inside the room.
Arya B Nair was reportedly found dead in Bed with marks indicating self-harm on her wrist. Devi B was found on the floor with serious injuries to her neck and wrist. And Naveen Thomas was found dead in the bathroom with a cut on his wrist.
The district police team and forensic experts quickly arrived at the scene and started investigating. They collected evidence from the room as part of their probe.
The incident came to light when Arya’s relatives filed a missing complaint at the Thiruvananthapuram police station.
It is to be mentioned that Devi is the daughter of the well-known wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan.
