West Asia energy output may take two years to recover: International Energy Agency (IEA)

BERN: West Asia could take upto two years to restore lost energy production following the war with Iran, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as reported by Switzerland’s Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told the Swiss newspaper that recovery timelines would vary across the region depending on national production capacities and infrastructure resilience. “In Iraq, for example, it will take much longer than in Saudi Arabia,” Birol said, highlighting the uneven pace of recovery among major oil-producing states.

He added that, according to IEA estimates, it would take “approximately two years overall” for production in the Middle-East to return to pre-war levels. Emphasising the global economy, he said, “I have said time and again that the global economy can be held hostage by a few hundred armed men,” according to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Birol anticipated further flight cancellations, disrupted supply chains, and renewed momentum for the comeback of nuclear energy. (ANI)

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