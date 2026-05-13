United States President Donald Trump mocks Democrats at White House dinner

Washington: US President Donald Trump turned a White House dinner honouring law enforcement into a freewheeling political rally on Monday night, joking about the 2028 presidential race, mocking Democratic rivals and boasting about renovations to the White House.

Speaking for about 30 minutes at a Rose Garden dinner held during Police Week, Trump ranged across topics including immigration, crime, drones, the White House, former President Barack Obama and what he called the “rigged” election. The guests included Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members and leaders of major law enforcement organisations.

Trump drew laughter when he conducted an impromptu poll between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as possible Republican candidates for 2028.

“So we got a lot of beauties out there, JD. I envy you and other people. I don’t know. Who’s it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don’t know,” Trump said.

He then asked the crowd: “You ready? Who likes JD Vance?” followed by, “Who likes Marco Rubio?” After applause for both men, Trump said: “All right. Sounds like a good ticket… That was a perfect ticket.”

“I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added. “I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

Trump also mocked former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom he described as leading Democratic contenders.

“How about Gavin Newsom though?... He said he can’t read a speech. He’s not a smart person,” Trump said. “It was the worst interview I’ve ever seen by a professional politician and he’s running and he’s in second place.” (IANS)

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