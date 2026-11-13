WHO Raises Alarm Over Escalating Ebola Outbreak in Congo Amid Violence

KINSHASA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains "concerning," with hundreds of new infections reported each week and escalating violence threatening to reverse months of progress in containing the deadly disease.

"The overall picture remains concerning," Marie Roseline Belizaire, WHO's regional emergency director for Africa, told an online press briefing, warning that transmission continues to spread into new areas despite declines in some of the initial epicentres. (IANS)