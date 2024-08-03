Wildfires continue to ravage Western United States: Report

Sacramento: Devastating wildfires continued to wreak havoc across the western United States, with California battling one of its largest fires in history and Colorado fighting rapidly growing fires that have claimed a life.

In Northern California, firefighters are battling the Park Fire, currently the largest active wildfire in the nation. As of Wednesday afternoon, the blaze had consumed more than 391,000 acres (1,582 square km), making it the fifth-largest fire in California’s history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency reported that the Park Fire, with 18 per cent containment, continued to burn aggressively at multiple locations around its perimeter, with smoke expected to be more widespread. “Heavy fuels are very receptive and are near record levels of dryness,” it said in a status update Wednesday afternoon.

Four counties, namely Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama, were affected. Damage inspection teams have completed 75 per cent of their assessments, revealing the destruction of 361 structures and damage to 36 others in Butte and Tehama counties, said Cal Fire. More than 5,800 personnel are currently engaged in fighting the Park Fire, utilizing 521 fire engines and 41 helicopters. (ANI)

