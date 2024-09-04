‘With or without British arms, Israel will win this war’ Says Benjamin Netanyahu after UK suspends arms licenses

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the British government’s decision to suspend thirty arms licences to Israel, asserting that regardless of the UK’s support, Israel remains resolute in its determination to emerge victorious in this conflict.

“With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future,” posted the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on X. Denouncing it as a “shameful move that will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas,” he said, “Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas.”

Notably, Hamas savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens. Moreover, Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. This comes after the UK announced to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a “clear risk” they could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament on Monday that the partial ban covers items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza” against Hamas but did not include parts for F-35 fighter jets, according to Al Jazeera.

“Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law,” added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu drew a historical parallel, and compared Israel’s battle against Hamas to Britain’s fight against the Nazi regime during World War II, and said, “Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror.”

Netanyahu emphasised that Israel is conducting a just war, utilising just means, while taking unprecedented steps to minimise harm to civilians and adhering to international law. “Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: We’ll not remain silent: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Also Watch: