Washington: A combination of conflict, extreme weather and rising production costs could push global food commodity prices above their 2022 levels, World Bank economists have warned, highlighting risks relevant to import-dependent markets such as India's edible-oil sector.

In a report circulated on Wednesday (local time), economists John Baffes, Dawit Mekonnen and Kaltrina Temaj identified disruptions to Black Sea shipments, a stronger-than-expected El Nino, higher energy and fertiliser costs, increased biofuel demand and export restrictions as potential drivers of further price increases. "Together, these factors could lift prices above their 2022 level," they said. The warning accompanied their analysis, 'Overlapping shocks: Risks to global food markets in 2027'. It builds on the World Bank's October Commodity Markets Outlook rather than announcing a new forecast.

That outlook projects the Bank's global food commodity price index will rise by about 10 per cent in 2026 and another 7 per cent in 2027, before declining by about 5 per cent in 2028.

Its forecast tables show grain prices rising by approximately 14 per cent this year and 9 per cent next year. The oils and meals index is projected to increase by about 17 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. These are international commodity-price projections, not forecasts of equivalent increases in Indian grocery bills. (IANS)