Essential Commodity Prices Surge, Putting Household Budgets Under Pressure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With India's annual wholesale inflation accelerating to a faster-than-anticipated 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August, the continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities is putting household budgets under mounting pressure, forcing families to reconsider their monthly spending.

The impact is being felt across household essentials, with the prices of edible oil, pulses, rice and sugar reportedly increasing by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg or litre over the past month. The rising cost of daily necessities has emerged as an added burden for middle-class families, who are struggling to balance food expenses with other recurring household costs.

Rice prices have also witnessed a significant increase, with several branded varieties becoming costlier by as much as Rs 200 per 25-kg bag in the past month.

As rice remains a staple in most households, the increase is adding to the monthly expenditure of families with limited scope to cut back on essential consumption.

The vegetable market too has offered little relief to consumers, with many varieties selling at a minimum of around Rs 60 per kg and prices of some items touching Rs 100 per kg. The increase has made routine purchases more expensive, prompting households to adjust their shopping choices and quantities.

Daily-wage earners, labourers, farmers and salaried middle class families are bearing a substantial share of the burden, as the rising cost of food and other necessities eats into monthly incomes.

For families already managing expenses on housing, transportation, education and utilities, the continued increase in commodity prices has left little room for additional spending.

Retailers, meanwhile, attribute the price rise to higher wholesale rates, arguing that the increase in procurement costs leaves them with little option but to raise retail prices. They maintain that the pressure from wholesale markets is being passed on to consumers.

The situation has also raised questions over the effectiveness of price-monitoring committees constituted at the district level to keep essential commodity prices in check.

Despite the existence of these committees, consumers and market observers have expressed concern over the lack of visible results in curbing the continuous rise in retail prices.

With essential commodities becoming increasingly expensive, the need for effective market surveillance and stricter monitoring have come into focus. For households already struggling to manage their monthly budgets, any further increase in prices could deepen the financial strain.

The continuing rise in prices has once again highlighted the widening gap between household purchasing power and the cost of basic necessities, with middle-income families facing growing difficulties in maintaining their regular standard of living.

Also Read: RIMS Imphal Forms Four-Member Panel to Investigate Woman’s Death After Childbirth