World leaders congratulate Keir Starmer on ‘historic’ UK election win

New Delhi: Several top world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer as he gets ready to become the 58th Prime Minister of Britain following the Labour Party's resounding victory in the general election.

Starmer has been credited with pulling the Labour Party out of the political wilderness by ending 14 years of the Conservative Party's governance.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi said in his message posted on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Starmer on his election victory and emphasised maintaining close bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

"Congratulations, Sir Keir Starmer, on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate, and for AI," he said in a post on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Starmer while at the same time expressing his "deepest appreciation and gratitude" to outgoing MP Rishi Sunak for "his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people", especially during the "most difficult period".

"I send my warmest congratulations to Keir Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom," Herzog said.

Congratulating Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote: "Congratulations Keir Starmer on your electoral victory. I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."

European Council President Charles Michel also congratulated Starmer in a post on X.

"The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK," said Michel, adding that he is looking forward to seeing Starmer at the European Political Community meeting on common challenges. (IANS)

