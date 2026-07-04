World leaders gather as Iran holds funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN: Iran began funeral ceremonies on Friday for its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran following his death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Senior Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and military commander Mohsen Rezaee, attended the ceremony.

India sent official and political representatives to pay tribute. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented the government, while Mehbooba Mufti and Salman Khurshid were among political leaders attending. The Embassy of Iran in India acknowledged the Indian delegation.

Several foreign dignitaries also attended, including leaders and representatives from Georgia, Iraq, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Belarus, Russia, Oman, Lebanon’s Amal Movement, and Palestinian groups.

Security has been tightened for the ceremonies. According to representatives of the Khamenei family, the current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will not attend due to security concerns. Iranian officials warned against any hostile actions during the mourning period and said any threat to the country’s leadership would be met with a strong response.

President Pezeshkian called on Iranians of all backgrounds to participate in the ceremonies as a demonstration of national unity.

The funeral events will continue over several days, with public mourning in Tehran followed by ceremonies in Qom, Iraq, and the final burial in Mashhad on July 9. (ANI)

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