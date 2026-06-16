World leaders welcome US-Iran agreement, backs restoration of free navigation

NEW DELHI: Leaders from Europe and the Indo-Pacific in welcoming the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, describing it as a significant diplomatic breakthrough with the potential to restore regional stability, revive global trade routes, and ease pressure on energy markets.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, includes steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the US naval blockade, and restoring freedom of navigation through one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

A joint statement by the leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Italy described the agreement as a rare opportunity to restore regional stability and strengthen the global economy. They emphasised the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation and pledged support for a defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine-clearing operations if required.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities a major step toward resolving the crisis and expressed hope for its steady implementation, the restoration of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and an early final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue. (Agencies)

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