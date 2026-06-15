US And Iran Reach An Agreement To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

Guwahati: The United States and Iran have announced an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, paving the way for fresh negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and bringing an end to a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted the global economy.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the development in a twitter post, stating that the agreement with Iran had been completed. He authorised the immediate removal of the US naval blockade and approved the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. The announcement followed an earlier statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government played a mediating role in the negotiations.

Financial markets reacted positively to the news. Global oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping by more than 4 per cent as investors anticipated the resumption of normal energy supplies through one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Global stock markets also recorded gains.

As per Iranian officials, the agreement includes the cessation of hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran is also expected to receive relief from certain sanctions affecting its overseas oil exports. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday- 19th June.

Despite the breakthrough, significant challenges remain. The two sides continue to harbour deep mistrust, while key issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme are yet to be resolved. Uncertainty also surrounds the response of Israel, whose recent military actions in the region reportedly complicated negotiations.