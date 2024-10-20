World Uyghur Congress faces threats from China

Munich: World Uyghur Congress (WUC) highlighted the increasing threats posed by China. This Germany-based international organisation stated that, ahead of its 8th General Assembly, a coordinated and aggressive campaign targeting its members, staff, and delegates has reached unprecedented levels.

Reports indicate that threats have intensified in both number and sophistication leading up to the event. The Chinese Embassy has reportedly pressured the WUC to cancel the assembly and has issued a specific threat regarding the arrest of former WUC President Dolkun Isa, a German citizen, in Sarajevo.

The organisation further stated that proxy Uyghur organisations are allegedly being used to instill fear among participants, referencing the Extradition Treaty between China and Bosnia and Herzegovina to raise safety concerns.

The WUC also reported various types of threats, including warnings of physical harm, such as staged car accidents, and potential disruptions during the assembly. Plans for sabotage, including possible power outages, alongside mass spam campaigns targeting WUC communication channels, further compound the challenges.

Slanderous attacks aimed at discrediting WUC leadership, along with personal threats against delegates and candidates, have intensified, with reports of coercion involving their relatives by Chinese authorities. This escalation represents a clear attempt to intimidate the Uyghur community and silence their voices.

The WUC condemns these acts of transnational repression and remains committed to advocating for Uyghur human rights. The organisation confirmed that the General Assembly will proceed as planned, with measures in place to ensure the safety of all participants.

This assembly serves as a critical platform for electing leadership, setting strategic priorities, and addressing the ongoing Uyghur genocide, while highlighting the oppressive tactics employed by the Chinese government against Uyghurs abroad. (ANI)

