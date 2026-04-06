World Uyghur Congress highlights growing global alarm over Uyghur rights issues

Munich: The World Uyghur Congress has released its weekly brief, highlighting its intensified international scrutiny of China's policies toward Uyghurs, with activists, lawmakers, and rights groups raising alarm over cultural erasure, forced labour concerns, and continued human rights violations.

At the Pordenone International Film Festival in Italy, Kalbinur Sidik, a survivor of detention camps and Deputy Treasurer of the World Uyghur Congress, received the "Images of Courage" award. The recognition followed her testimony in the documentary Eyes of the Machine, directed by Daya Cahen.

Cahen described the honour as significant and expressed hope that the film would bring wider attention to the Uyghur crisis.

Meanwhile, the WUC strongly criticised remarks made by Canadian MP Michael Ma, who questioned evidence of Uyghur forced labour during a parliamentary hearing.

The debate came amid Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent decision to allow Chinese electric vehicle imports at reduced tariffs. Experts, including Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, warned about supply chains linked to forced labour.

Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, cautioned that Canada's shifting stance risks weakening global accountability efforts. (ANI)

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