World's 1st crewed space balloon: Richard Branson to co-pilot flight to Earth’s edge

Florida: Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson who nearly 40 years ago created history by becoming the first person to cross the Atlantic in a hot air balloon is set to fly again, this time co-piloting the world’s maiden crewed flight of a hydrogen “space balloon.”

Branson will co-pilot the balloon titled ‘Spaceship Neptune’ operated by Florida-based space tourism company Space Perspective, which is set to take a group of eight people on a journey, that will go up 20 miles into Earth’s stratosphere, higher than where any commercial balloon has gone before.

The US space strartup is touting the flight as the safest, most accessible, and first carbon-neutral human spaceflight experience. Redefining the category of space travel, ours is the largest spaceflight capsule in existence, Space Perspective said.

Passengers can “experience breathtaking views” on board the ‘spaceship balloon’, which is outfitted with creature comforts Wi-Fi, cocktails and fine dining, plush safety seating, luxury amenities, and even a proper restroom.

The first commercial space flights are planned for 2025 and is priced at USD 125,000 per explorer.

The flight will last approximately six hours, from launch to landing. Spaceship Neptune will ascend for two hours, float at its apogee of 100,000 ft (30 km) for two hours, and descend gently over two more hours before splashdown in the ocean where a ship awaits as per Space Perspective.

Explorers aboard Spaceship Neptune will be treated to the breathtaking views that have transfixed astronauts since the dawn of the Space Age.

They will ascend into a night sky full of stars, look down at Earth, and watch the sun rise over its curved horizon, illuminating the thin, bright blue line of our atmosphere. Further, the space company said that passengers will be able to see about 450 miles in all directions through the almost 360-degree panoramic windows.

Upon splashdown, passengers will be collected by Space Perspective and brought back to terra firma, the Florida-based space company said.

As per the New York post,over 1,800 people have already reserved seats on the commercial vehicle, which completed its first successful test flight just last month.

In 1987 Richard Branson and Per Lindstrand were the first to cross the Atlantic in a hot air balloon, rather than a helium/gas filled balloon. In 1991 he flew across the Pacific Ocean.

He became the first billionaire to fly his own spacecraft to the edge of space in 2021.

“When I think about the most thrilling moments of my life, ballooning is right up there. So, I am very excited to share a new venture that I’ve been introduced to - Space Perspective,” Branson said in a statement.

“In a lifetime of ballooning adventures, this is the ultimate ballooning adventure, he said.

“I love adventure and trying things that haven’t been done before. I once achieved (with Per Lindstrand) world records for the first crossings of the Atlantic and the Pacific in a balloon. We also attempted on a number of occasions to fly around the world in a balloon. From flying the whole length of the Himalayas over the top of Mount Everest and K2 (not to mention a few close calls!), some of the most magnificent experiences of my life have happened on ballooning expeditions,” the adventurer said. (ANI)

