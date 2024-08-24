‘Moon could be the new settlement beyond earth’: Dr. V. Girish, Deputy Director of ISRO

Tezpur: Department of Physics, Tezpur University (TU) on Friday organized National Space Day, celebrated in India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on this very day. On the occasion, the university invited noted scientist Dr. V. Girish, Deputy Director of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Dr. Girish delivered a captivating keynote lecture titled “The Moon, an Enigma” at the KBR auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Girish said that the moon, earth’s only natural satellite, has been a source of fascination and mystery for humanity since ancient times. He discussed why studying the moon offers numerous scientific and practical benefits for humankind.

“The moon’s geological record provides clues about the early history of our planet. By examining lunar samples and craters, scientists can learn about the formation of the solar system,” the ISRO scientist said.

He further added that the moon is believed to contain valuable resources, such as water ice and helium-3. Resources that could be crucial for future human exploration and settlement beyond earth.

Addressing the august gathering, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU highlighted the importance of the event. “The theme of this year’s National Space Day -Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.” reflects India’s extraordinary journey in space exploration and its impact on society”, Prof. Singh said. He further added that Tezpur University has been collaborating with ISRO and TU alumni has been part of ISRO’s prestigious space science program- Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

In addition to the talk, Led by Prof Gazi Ameen Ahmed, Department of physics and chairperson of the organizing committee, the University organized several activities to popularize the day. The astronomy club of the university organized astronomical observation, outreach programmes were organized in the nearby villages and a poster session was also organized to observe the day.

Earlier, students, faculty and staff members of the university watched the live streaming of President of India Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation on the occasion of the National Space Day.

Also Read: ICMR Team Investigates Surge in Malaria Cases in Udalguri District Amidst 2024 Outbreak

Also Watch: