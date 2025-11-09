WUC amplifies global advocacy with cultural events and exhibitions across Europe, Asia

WASHINGTON DC: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, intensifying its international advocacy this week, with multiple events across Europe and Asia highlighting the continuing persecution of Uyghurs under China's rule.

From cultural exhibitions to global conferences and human rights awards, Uyghur voices resonated across continents, highlighting calls for justice and accountability.

In Germany, celebrated Kazakh Uyghur painter Ahmet Akhat showcased his Uyghur Art and Cultural Exhibition at Munich's historic Blutenburg Castle from October 31 to November 2. Supported by Nurnisa Ismail, the exhibition celebrated the Silk Road's legacy and featured traditional Uyghur performances, drawing strong interest from the local German audience and the Uyghur diaspora. (ANI)

