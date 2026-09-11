Xi Jinping to Visit India for First Time in 7 Years to Attend BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi over the weekend, the country's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," the ministry announced in social media posts.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jia-kun had refused to provide any confirmation on Xi Jinping's visit to New Delhi.

"I have no information to provide regarding the question you raised," Guo Jia-kun replied to a question on if the Chinese leader will be travelling to India this weekend to attend the BRICS leaders' meeting.

This will be the Chinese President's first visit to India in nearly seven years and takes place as both countries work on stabilising bilateral ties following the deadly 2020 Galwan clashes.

India has repeatedly highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping, who interacted briefly during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, are expected to hold detailed bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this weekend. (IANS)

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