Yemen’s Houthis claim they attacked US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis on Friday claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea and said that the attack was accurate.

The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement that the attack was “in response to last night’s multiple airstrikes launched by the US-British coalition” against Houthi positions in the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the capital Sanaa, and the southwestern province of Taiz, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that his group “will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to every new aggression on Yemeni territory by targeting all sources of threat and all hostile American and British targets in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.” (IANS)

