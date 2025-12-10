Young Americans sour on President Donald Trump, slam ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

International News

Young American voters have sharply turned against President Donald Trump and express deep scepticism toward his flagship One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA),
WASHINGTON: Young American voters have sharply turned against President Donald Trump and express deep scepticism toward his flagship One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), according to a new Yale Youth Poll released Monday. The survey shows a dramatic collapse in Trump's standing among younger age groups: although Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly or solidly carried voters aged 18-22, 23-29, and 30-34 in 2024, those same cohorts now disapprove of Trump's job performance by 30, 34, and 36 points. This is a major reversal from the poll's spring 2025 findings, when the youngest voters narrowly approved of Trump and those 22-29 were only slightly negative.

Democrats hold strong leads on the congressional generic ballot among younger voters-15 to 20 points depending on age-while Republicans lead among those aged 45-64, and seniors are evenly split. Dissatisfaction with the country's direction is nearly universal: only 4% of respondents believe no changes are needed, while 46% want a return to stability and another 46% favour a major, system-shaking shift. Young voters are especially inclined toward the latter. Yet the electorate is divided on which party represents change, with Democrats and Republicans each chosen by 29%, and the rest selecting both or neither.

The youngest Americans are also more ideologically polarized. Nearly half of respondents aged 18-22 and 23-29 identify as liberal, but sizeable shares-40% and 38%-call themselves conservative, leaving relatively few moderates. (IANS)

