Zelenskyy reaffirms position as Ukraine-US-Russia hold trilateral talks in UAE

KYIV: Stressing that the Ukraine, Russia and the United States' trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates are an initial step, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that the responsibility for ending the ongoing conflict lies with Moscow.

The trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates marked the first such engagement involving all three sides since the war began nearly four years ago.

Reacting to the discussions, Zelenskyy underscored Kyiv's long-held position, stating, "Russia must end the war it started; our position is clear." He described the Abu Dhabi talks as an initial step but urged caution in drawing early conclusions.

The negotiations are being held against the backdrop of continued hostilities. Ukrainian authorities reported that Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and ballistic missile attack early Saturday, prompting air defence systems to be activated across the capital.

Officials from the United States termed the opening round of talks "productive" and said discussions were expected to continue through Saturday. Zelenskyy, however, said it was premature to assess the outcome.

In a post on X late Friday, he noted that Ukraine's delegation was briefing him hourly but warned that it was "too early to assess the substance" of the negotiations. Reiterating his stance, Zelenskyy said, "The main thing is that Russia must be ready to end this war, which it itself started," adding that clear instructions had been given to Ukraine's negotiating team. "We will see how the conversation develops and what results it produces."

The Abu Dhabi talks follow a lengthy meeting earlier this week in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys, which the Kremlin described as "useful."

Despite renewed diplomatic engagement, major disagreements persist, particularly over territorial issues. Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from areas it still controls in the Donetsk region, a condition Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. (ANI)

