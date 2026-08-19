Zelenskyy says 10 killed, many injured in Russian strike on busy Kharkiv intersection

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 10 people were killed after Russian forces launched a strike on a busy intersection in Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region on the morning of Tuesday (local time).

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "This morning, the Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region - a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings." "As of now, 10 people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he said, adding that many people were injured and were receiving necessary medical care. Zelenskyy said first responders had extinguished the fire, and emergency response services continued working at the site. "All the circumstances of this tragedy are being established," he said.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," Zelenskyy said, while calling on Ukraine's international partners to increase pressure on Russia. "And it is equally important that our partners also complement our just kinetic responses with their own actions to put pressure on Russia and support Ukraine," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveils FREYJA anti-ballistic shield, Carpathian Initiative