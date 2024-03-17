A Comprehensive Guide To Tezpur: Demography, Travel, Stay And Must Visit Places

Spanning an area of 685.61 km², Tezpur, located in Assam, India, is a charming town on the banks of the Brahmaputra River. It's renowned for its rich history, culture, and natural beauty, boasting picturesque landscapes with tea gardens, hills, and the serene Brahmaputra.

Dubbed the "City of Eternal Romance" due to a Hindu mythological love story, Tezpur offers travellers a tranquil yet adventurous experience, showcasing its heritage through vibrant festivals and warm hospitality.

Tezpur: Demography

Population:

Tezpur, a town and block in the Sonitpur district of Assam, India, comprises 123 villages. As of 2024, its population stands at 377,923. According to the 2011 census, Tezpur had a population of 282,032, with 145,324 males and 136,708 females.