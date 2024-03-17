A Comprehensive Guide To Tezpur: Demography, Travel, Stay And Must Visit Places

Spanning an area of 685.61 km², Tezpur, located in Assam, India, is a charming town on the banks of the Brahmaputra River. It's renowned for its rich history, culture, and natural beauty, boasting picturesque landscapes with tea gardens, hills, and the serene Brahmaputra.
Dubbed the "City of Eternal Romance" due to a Hindu mythological love story, Tezpur offers travellers a tranquil yet adventurous experience, showcasing its heritage through vibrant festivals and warm hospitality.
Tezpur: Demography
Population:
Tezpur, a town and block in the Sonitpur district of Assam, India, comprises 123 villages. As of 2024, its population stands at 377,923. According to the 2011 census, Tezpur had a population of 282,032, with 145,324 males and 136,708 females.
The literacy rate is 201,577, with 107,745 males and 93,832 females. A significant portion of the population, 101,069, are skilled workers, with 82,484 men and 18,585 women. In terms of agriculture, 11,780 are cultivators, primarily men, while 2,830 are agricultural labourers.
Urban areas host 36.3% of the population, with an average literacy rate of 90.2%, while rural areas accommodate 63.7%, with a literacy rate of 76.5%. The sex ratio in urban areas is 959, compared to 930 in rural areas.
In Tezpur Circle, children aged 0-6 years comprise 12% of the total population, totalling 35,178 individuals, with 18,181 being male and 16,997 females. According to the 2011 Census, the Child Sex Ratio in Tezpur Circle stands at 935, slightly lower than the average Sex Ratio of 941 in the same area.
The total literacy rate of Tezpur Circle is 81.66%. The male literacy rate is 74.14% and the female literacy rate is 68.64% in Tezpur Circle.
Tezpur: How to Reach Tezpur
Nearest airports: The nearest airport to Tezpur is Tezpur (TEZ) Airport which is 8.4 km away. Other nearby airports include Dimapur (DMU) (127.3 km), Shillong (SHL) (130.6 km) and Gauhati (GAU) (134.2 km).
Nearest railway stations: The closest railway station is Silghat Town junction, located just 14 kilometres away. It typically takes around 40 to 45 minutes to travel this distance by road using either an auto-rickshaw or a taxi to reach Tezpur.
Nearest Bus stop: Closest bus stops include Tezpur ASTC Bus Station and ASTC Bus Stand Tezpur, both approximately 5.8 kilometres away (15 minutes by car), as well as Mission Chariali Bus Stand, which is around 1.8 kilometres away (6 minutes by car).
Additionally, the Tezpur University Bus Stand is about a 22-minute drive away, spanning 11.6 kilometres.
Tezpur: Where to Stay
Below are some hotel recommendations for you to stay during your visit to Tezpur-
1. Cygnett Inn Imperial: Location: Civil Hospital Road Mahabhairab, Tezpur 784001 India. Room rates - Rs. 3,829
2. Hotel KRC Palace: Location: J.N. Road Kacharigaon, Tezpur 784001 India, Room rates - Rs. 2,560
3. The Greenwood Hotel, Tezpur: Location: Nh 15 Dekargaon Railway Station, Baruachuburi, Tezpur 784501 India, Room rates - Rs. 5,729
4. Hotel Kalash: Location: Mission Charali 37A Opposite Gajraj Auditorium, Tezpur 784001 India, Room rate - Rs. 2,552
5. Hotel Palazzo Prime: Location: G-Square Mall Main Road, above Sohum Shoppe, Tezpur 784001 India, Room rates - Rs. 3,136
6. Adityas Hotel Centre Point: Location: Mahatma Gandhi Road Mahabhairab, Tezpur 784001 India Room rates - Rs. 2,584
7. The Mangolia: Location: S. C. Road, Tezpur 784001 India Room rates - Rs. 2,552
8. Heritage Tezpur: Location: Army Base Hospital, Majgaon Opposite to 155, Tezpur 784001 India Room rate - Rs. 11,099
9. OYO 24270 Hotel Pine Yard: Location: Near Federal Bank, N.B Road Tezpur, Tezpur 784001 India Rooms rate - Rs. 2,030
10. SPOT ON 64528 Hotel Prince: Location Kabarkhana Road, Tezpur 784001 India Rooms rate - Rs. 1,238
Tezpur: Iconic Places to Visit in Tezpur
Agnigarh: In Tezpur, Assam, there's a hillock named Agnigarh hill, situated along the Brahmaputra River, renowned for its mythological significance. According to Hindu mythology, it's linked to the romantic tale of Aniruddha, Lord Krishna's grandson, and Usha, the daughter of the asura king Banasura.
Banasura disapproved of their love, resulting in Aniruddha's imprisonment and Usha's seclusion at Agnigarh, surrounded by a boundary of fire.
Today, it's a popular tourist destination, featuring a staircase leading to the hilltop with statues depicting the abduction of Usha and the ensuing battle. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views of Tezpur city from the hill's platform.
Bamuni Hills: In Assam's northeastern region, the Bamuni hills in Sonitpur district harbor captivating ancient ruins, drawing visitors with their majestic stone carvings and statues. Legends tell of Aniruddha, Lord Krishna's nephew, imprisoned here due to a forbidden love affair.
The Archaeological Survey of India dates these ruins to the 10th to 12th centuries A.D., suggesting Gupta period influence in their artistic style.
Though the original builders remain unknown, it's believed the temple, possibly dedicated to Lord Vishnu, was constructed during the early Pala period, showcasing a north Indian Nagara architectural style.
Bhomoraguri: Bhomoraguri, a notable tourist destination, boasts the Kalia Bhomora Bridge, Assam's longest bridge spanning the Brahmaputra River for approximately 3 kilometers.
Named after Kalia Bhomora Phukan, who spearheaded its construction during the Ahom rule, this bridge links Sonitpur and Nagaon districts. Completed after 6 years of dedicated work, the bridge's exceptional construction earned it recognition from the American Concrete Institute.
Illuminated at night, it presents a breathtaking sight resembling a sparkling necklace on the Brahmaputra. Moreover, it offers an unforgettable vantage point for capturing stunning sunrise views.
Chitralekha Udyan: Cole Park, now known as Chitralekha Udyan, was established in 1906 by British Deputy Commissioner Mr. Cole as a recreational park.
Renamed by the Government of Assam to honour its mythological connection with the Mahabharata, it's believed to be where Aniruddha, Lord Krishna's grandson, was lured by Usha, daughter of King Bana of Sonitpur.
The park features ornate stone pillars and sculptural remnants, including a replica of the Bhomoraguri inscription commemorating an Ahom king's victory over the Mughals. Visitors can enjoy paddle boating on the U-shaped Lake, water slides in summer, and recently added Bumping Cars for amusement.
Additionally, there are attractions like a model of Valiant MIG 21 jet-fighter and a large relief map of India, making it an ideal destination for families and history enthusiasts alike.
Padum Pukhuri: Padum Pukhuri is a must-visit destination in Tezpur, featuring a large lake with a central island accessible via a small iron bridge. It's a popular spot for children, offering boating, toy train rides, and a nightly musical fountain show.
The serene ambiance, coupled with cool evening breezes, makes it an ideal spot for leisurely strolls. Translating to "Lotus Lake" in Assamese, Padum Pukhuri is conveniently located near the state transport bus station, making it easily accessible to tourists entering the city.
Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary: Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary, situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra within Sonitpur district, is a vital part of the Laokhowa-Burachapori ecosystem.
Encompassing 44.06 sq. km., it features a diverse landscape of wet alluvial grasslands, riparian and semi-evergreen forests, wetlands, and river systems. The sanctuary is home to various wildlife species, including the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, leopard, wild buffalo, hog deer, wild pig, and elephants.
Additionally, it hosts a rich bird population, including the endangered Bengal Florican, Black-necked Stork, Mallard, and Teal, making it a significant breeding ground for migratory birds during the winter season.