Popular Picnic Places In Assam That You Must Visit

From the vast tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries to absolutely hypnotizing natural scenic beauty, Assam is renowned as one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. One can enjoy the beauty of Assam with simple outings or planned picnics.

Below is a list of all the recommended picnic places in Assam:

Picnic spots near Guwahati:

Deepor Beel

About 17 kms away from Guwahati, Deepor Beel, also spelt as Dipor Bil, is one of the major tourist attractions and commonly visited picnic places in Assam. This freshwater lake is famous for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance to conserve the wildlife, offering one a spectacular scenic view of the wetland.

Deepor Beel boasts a variety of exotic bird species. Thousands of rare and endangered bird species can be seen here every day. Other than picnic; bird-watching, photography, boating and swimming can also be enjoyed.