Popular Picnic Places In Assam That You Must Visit

From the vast tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries to absolutely hypnotizing natural scenic beauty, Assam is renowned as one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. One can enjoy the beauty of Assam with simple outings or planned picnics.
Below is a list of all the recommended picnic places in Assam:
Picnic spots near Guwahati:
Deepor Beel
About 17 kms away from Guwahati, Deepor Beel, also spelt as Dipor Bil, is one of the major tourist attractions and commonly visited picnic places in Assam. This freshwater lake is famous for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance to conserve the wildlife, offering one a spectacular scenic view of the wetland.
Deepor Beel boasts a variety of exotic bird species. Thousands of rare and endangered bird species can be seen here every day. Other than picnic; bird-watching, photography, boating and swimming can also be enjoyed.
Chandubi Lake
Nestled in the foothills which are surrounded by Assam and Meghalaya, this picnic spot serves a natural scenic view of the lake. Being enveloped by lush greenery, this place also has a natural blue lagoon.
During the first week of January, the celebration of Chandubi Festival attracts a ton of tourists. Visitors can experience boating, swimming or just relax by the lakeside while experiencing true serenity amidst the picturesque setting.
Bogamati
Bogamati is a fairly new discovery, located at the banks of the Barnadi river and is in close proximity to the famous Manas National Park. Given its location, the place is a beautiful blend of open fields and lush green landscape.
This go-to picnic spot is situated near the Indo-Bhutan border, thus offering the visitors with a grand view of the Bhutan Hills. People can enjoy rafting, playing different games and cooking in the open.
Pobitora
Known as “Miniature Kaziranga”, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most popular tourist destinations for those living in and outside of Assam. Approximately 30 kms away from Guwahati, this place is home to the endangered and majestic one-horned rhinoceros.
Its vast areas of grassland and wetland comprises of an extensive range of wildlife. Several species of birds and animals can be spotted here. The Sanctuary provides daytime forest safaris and ample space for picnic.
Picnic spots near Tezpur
Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary
Approximately 53 km away from the south of Tezpur, the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary is a tourist attraction well known for migratory bird sightings. Stretching over an area of 44.06 sq.km, the sanctuary is home to numerous species of birds and animals.
Tiger, wild buffalo, elephants are some of the commonly spotted wildlife in the sanctuary. The place also provides a wildlife safari tour to its visitors, showcasing its best features.
Padum Pukhuri
Padum Pukhuri or the Lotus Pond, is situated at the heart of Tezpur. Adorned with floating vegetation, this fresh water pond serves as a serene and spectacular tourist location.
The pond has a tiny island which can be accessed by an iron bridge. Often visited as a recreational spot, this place offers various activities such as day-time picnics, toy train rides, boating and a children’s park.
Nameri National Park
Located at the foothills of Himalaya, Nameri National Park is 35 kms away from Tezpur and remains as one of the most visited tourist and picnic destinations in Assam. The park is home to a wide range of flora and fauna.
Rare species of plants and wildlife such as elephants, tiger, leopard, jungle cat can be seen here. Main attractions of the place include river rafting, boating, swimming and spending leisure time amidst the pristine view of nature.
Bamuni Hills
With a historical background, Bamuni Hills is another top tourist destinations in Tezpur. The place is a unique blend of structural ruins dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, as well as a mesmerizing natural view.
Picnic Spots near Dibrugarh
Joypur Rainforest
Almost 63.5 kms away from Dibrugarh, the Joypur Rainforest is one of the top most famous picnic spots in Assam. Picnic lovers, travellers, locals looking for a getaway etc are equally enthusiastic about visiting this place. The forest hoards more than hundred different species of orchid flowers, lots of Holong and Nahar trees and other innumerable species of exotic plants.
Additionally, the rich biodiversity of the forest is home to various animals such as hornbills, langurs, pythons and leopards. Visitors can participate in the famous rainforest festival, go rafting, trekking, camping and picnics.
Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary
This immensely vast sanctuary is divided into two parts; one part is located in Dibrugarh and the other part is in Tinsukia. Being the only rainforest in Assam, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is home to hundreds of different species of animals, birds, plants and reptiles.
It is a very common spot for picnic as this place offers a spectacular view of lush greenery and absolute tranquillity amongst nature.