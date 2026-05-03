A decade of UPI and India’s digital momentum

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

A decade ago, India quietly launched a financial innovation that would go on to redefine how a nation transacts. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), introduced in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India under the regulatory framework of the Reserve Bank of India, has completed ten years of existence. What began as an ambitious attempt to simplify digital payments has today evolved into the backbone of India’s retail payment ecosystem. Its use continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, reshaping economic behaviour, enhancing financial inclusion, and positioning India as a global leader in digital public infrastructure.

The rise of UPI is inseparable from India’s broader digital transformation. The rapid expansion of smartphones, coupled with some of the world’s lowest data costs, created the conditions for large-scale digital adoption. Government initiatives such as Digital India and the widespread penetration of Aadhaar enabled seamless identity verification and account linkage. Together with the Jan Dhan financial inclusion programme, which aims to provide affordable access to financial services for all, these elements formed a powerful digital ecosystem within which UPI (Unified Payments Interface) could flourish.

What sets UPI apart is its simplicity and interoperability. Users can send or receive money instantly using a mobile number, QR code, or virtual payment address, without needing to remember bank account details. This ease of use has led to its rapid adoption across diverse sections of society. Today, UPI is as common at roadside tea stalls as it is in high-end retail outlets. Small vendors, daily wage earners, and micro-entrepreneurs, who once relied entirely on cash, have embraced digital payments, bringing them into the formal financial system.

The scale of UPI’s growth is remarkable. It processes billions of transactions each month, accounting for the majority of India’s digital retail payments. This surge in usage reflects not only technological efficiency but also a shift in public trust. Digital payments, once viewed with caution, are now an integral part of everyday life. The convenience of instant transfers, coupled with minimal transaction costs, has made UPI (Unified Payments Interface) the preferred mode of payment for millions.

UPI’s impact extends beyond convenience. It has played a significant role in promoting transparency and accountability in financial transactions. By reducing dependence on cash, it has curtailed the scope for unrecorded economic activity. It has also enabled better tracking of financial flows, thereby strengthening the formal economy. For small businesses, digital payments have opened up access to credit and financial services, as transaction histories create a verifiable record of income.

The system proved particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when physical transactions were restricted. UPI facilitated contactless payments and ensured the smooth transfer of government benefits to citizens. It demonstrated how digital infrastructure can act as a public utility, supporting resilience in times of crisis.

However, as UPI enters its second decade, its continued success will depend on how effectively emerging challenges are addressed. One of the most pressing concerns is the sustainability of the payment ecosystem. The current zero-Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policy has encouraged widespread adoption by making transactions free for users and merchants. Yet, it has also limited revenue streams for banks and payment service providers, who bear the cost of maintaining the infrastructure. Without a viable financial model, the long-term sustainability of the system could be at risk.

Cybersecurity is another critical issue. As the volume of transactions increases, so does the potential for fraud and data breaches. While regulatory bodies like the Reserve Bank of India have introduced measures to strengthen security, constant vigilance and technological upgrades are essential. Equally important is user awareness, as many frauds exploit human vulnerabilities rather than system weaknesses.

Market concentration also warrants attention. A handful of large technology platforms dominate a significant share of UPI transactions. While their role in scaling the ecosystem has been crucial, excessive concentration could stifle competition and innovation, leading to higher fees for consumers and fewer choices in payment options. Regulators must ensure a level playing field that encourages diversity and resilience in the payments landscape, which includes implementing policies that prevent monopolistic practices and promote the entry of new players into the market.

UPI’s growing international footprint is another noteworthy development. India has begun collaborating with several countries to enable cross-border UPI transactions, showcasing its digital payments model on the global stage. This expansion has the potential to enhance remittance flows, reduce transaction costs, and strengthen India’s role in shaping the future of global financial systems. However, it also requires careful navigation of regulatory and geopolitical complexities.

Looking ahead, sustaining UPI’s growth will require innovation. Developments such as offline payments, credit integration, and feature-phone compatibility aim to make the system more inclusive. Expanding access to rural and remote areas, where internet connectivity remains a challenge, will be crucial in ensuring that the benefits of digital payments reach every corner of the country.

At its core, UPI represents a successful example of how public digital infrastructure can drive inclusive growth. It has bridged gaps between the formal and informal sectors, empowered small businesses, and transformed consumer behaviour. Yet, its journey is far from complete. The next phase must focus on strengthening the ecosystem, addressing structural challenges, and ensuring that innovation continues to serve the broader public interest.

As UPI completes ten years, it stands as a testament to India’s capacity for technological innovation and policy-driven transformation. Its increasing usage reflects not just convenience but a confidence that digital systems can be secure, accessible, and inclusive. The task ahead is to build on this foundation, ensuring that UPI remains not only a symbol of progress but also a sustainable and equitable instrument of economic growth.