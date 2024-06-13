Bakra Eid 2024: Explore The Meaning Of Bakra Eid And The Significance Of Sacrifice

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. As the faithful commemorate this auspicious feast, it is important to examine its essence, the sacrament and its profound message.

This article attempts to explore the significance of Bakra Eid 2024 and the significance of the sacrifices involved in its celebration.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It also commemorates Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham)’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God.

But before the sacrifice was carried out, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. This act symbolizes obedience, humility and unwavering faith in the almighty.