Jamat ul-Wida 2024: Date, History, Significance and Celebration of Alvida Jumma

Jamat ul-Wida, also known as Jumu’atul-Wida, is a significant day in the Islamic calendar, which marks the last Friday of Ramadan- the holy month of fasting. It is a day filled with profound spiritual meaning and is observed with great reverence by Muslims all around the world.

This year, Jamat ul-Wida will be observed from the evening of 4th April, 2024 to 5th April, 2024.

Meaning of Jamal ul-Wida:

Jamal ul-Wida translates to 'Friday of Farewell' and carries deep significance. The term 'Jamat ul-Wida' originates from Arabic, where 'Jamat' represents 'gathering', which symbolizes unity of the Muslim community coming together for worship, and 'Wida' stands for 'farewell', signifying the sentiment of bidding farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan.