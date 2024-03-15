Best Places To Visit In December In India - Top Tourist Destinations

India is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, history, languages, faiths and cuisines. From lush green rain-forests and majestic snow-capped mountains to beautiful beaches and vast plains, from remnants of ancient history to modern architecture, the country is a unique amalgamation of heritage, spirituality and serene beauty.

The country witnesses blazing heat during summer, flashy storms during monsoon and cold and snowy winters. Here are a few places to visit during winter in India-

DELHI

A city that weaves a tapestry, rich with history, culture and modern vibrancy. As the capital of the country, Delhi’s heritage spans over a millennium, with remnants of ancient civilization, beautifully blending into the urban spread.

Each corner of this vibrant city narrates the history of empires and triumphs. The spirit of Delhi is enveloped by its people, languages and faiths. Home to the Red Fort, an iconic symbol of the country’s heritage is situated at the heart of the city.

The fort was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its grand architecture and pulls in scores of visitors, both locals and tourists alike. India Gate, Qutub Minar Complex, the Parliament House, Lodi Gardens, Lotus Temple and National Museum are also some of the best places to visit in Delhi.

Some of the underrated gems of the city are the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Agrasen Ki Baoli and the Bhardwaj Lake, all of which are refreshingly beautiful. You can also explore the food, culture and nightlife of Delhi by exploring glistening market places like Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila.