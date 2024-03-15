Best Places To Visit In December In India - Top Tourist Destinations

India is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, history, languages, faiths and cuisines. From lush green rain-forests and majestic snow-capped mountains to beautiful beaches and vast plains, from remnants of ancient history to modern architecture, the country is a unique amalgamation of heritage, spirituality and serene beauty.
The country witnesses blazing heat during summer, flashy storms during monsoon and cold and snowy winters. Here are a few places to visit during winter in India-
DELHI
A city that weaves a tapestry, rich with history, culture and modern vibrancy. As the capital of the country, Delhi’s heritage spans over a millennium, with remnants of ancient civilization, beautifully blending into the urban spread.
Each corner of this vibrant city narrates the history of empires and triumphs. The spirit of Delhi is enveloped by its people, languages and faiths. Home to the Red Fort, an iconic symbol of the country’s heritage is situated at the heart of the city.
The fort was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its grand architecture and pulls in scores of visitors, both locals and tourists alike. India Gate, Qutub Minar Complex, the Parliament House, Lodi Gardens, Lotus Temple and National Museum are also some of the best places to visit in Delhi.
Some of the underrated gems of the city are the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Agrasen Ki Baoli and the Bhardwaj Lake, all of which are refreshingly beautiful. You can also explore the food, culture and nightlife of Delhi by exploring glistening market places like Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila.
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
About 216 km away from Delhi, Agra is famous for the incredible Taj Mahal; one of the World’s Wonders. It was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site along with the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Agra is famous for being home to several historical monuments and structures and offers so many touristy places for you to explore.
This includes the Jama Masjid, Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, Khas Mahal, Anguri Bagh, Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal and Chhatri of Raja Jaswant Singh. Other recreational places like the Dolphin Water Park and Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary adds to the character of the city.
The weather during October to March is pleasant with temperature dropping to 80 C during peak winter.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Know for its breathtaking panoramic views of mountains, lush valleys and scenic natural beauty, Manali is one of the best places for tourist destination. Located on the banks of River Beas, this place offers an unforgettable experience of fairytale-like landscapes and thrilling activities.
You can witness a mesmerizing view of the majestic snow-covered Himalayas, pine trees poking through a lovely sheet of snow and glistening streams of water. This is the perfect destination to rejuvenate your soul, while being in the midst of absolute tranquillity and picturesque setting.
Popular attractions of this place are Manikaran Sahib, Hidimba Devi Temple, Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley and Manali Wildlife Sanctuary.
Munnar, Kerala
Nestled in the Idduki district, Munnar is a famous hill station in Kerala that boasts a spectacular stretch of mountains, vast tea gardens and lush greenery. The scenic beauty of the place makes it a popular tourist destination. The best time to visit Munnar is between the months of December to February when the weather is cold and breezy.
Some of the most visited places here are Pothamedu View Point, Eravikulam National Park, Kundala Dam Lake, Photo Point, Attukal Waterfalls and the tea plantations of Kanan Devan Hills, Kolukkumalai, Sevenmallay and Lockhart Tea Estate.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jaipur, the capital city of the state of Rajasthan, boasts majestic palaces, ancient temples and historic forts with ethereal architecture; making it one of the major sight-seeing destinations in India.
The city is a popular tourist spot that holds a strong historical and cultural significance. Used as a commercial trade centre, the place glistens with marvellous craft. It is famous for making jewellery, metalwork, marble and ivory carving, hand-loom weaving and such more.
The “Pink City” is a remnant of the bygone Rajputana royalty and their regal grandeur. Here are a few recommendations of places for you to visit if travelling to Jaipur- Hawa Mahal, Rambagh Palace, Amber Palace, Nahargarh Fort, Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is a beautiful amalgamation of picturesque landscapes, rich culture, unique traditions and pleasant weather. Also known as the “Scotland of the East”, the city was named after the indigenous deity, Lei Shillong.
The people of Shillong and the mesmerizing views of the place contribute to its biodiversity and cultural mosaic. Recommended places for you to visit in Shillong are Umiam Lake, Shillong Peak, Shillong View Point, Elephant Falls, Police Bazaar, Cathedral of Mary Help of Christains, Golf Course and Ward’s Lake.
If you are in time, you may even be able to witness the famous Cherry Blossom Festival.