Best Places To Visit In Shillong - A Guide For Tourists

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is a beautiful amalgamation of picturesque landscapes, rich culture, unique traditions and pleasant weather. Also known as the “Scotland of the East”, the city was named after the indigenous deity, Lei Shillong.
This city is home to several tribal communities such as Khyrim, Mylliem, Bhowal, Maharam, Langrim and more. The people of Shillong and the mesmerizing views of the place contribute to its biodiversity and cultural mosaic.
The best time to plan your visit to Shillong is from March to June when the weather is pleasant and ever so slightly chilly. You will get to experience clear skies and easy breeze. While travelling to Cherrapunji is recommended between the months of October to February.
Below is a list of the best places to visit in Shillong:
UMIAM LAKE
Initially considered as a reservoir, Umiam Lake has become a major tourist destination in the last decade. This beautiful lake is about 10 km away from the city of Shillong. Being enveloped by lush greenery, this blue- greenish coloured water body serves a scenic lakeside view.
Some of the highlights of this pristine place are kayaking, boating, water sports, trekking and camping. Visitors can also sunbathe and relax while experiencing true serenity amidst the picturesque setting.
SHILLONG PEAK
The Shillong Peak is located at the height of 6449 ft above the sea level and marks the highest point in Shillong. It offers a magnificent panoramic view of the entire city along with the Himalayas and parts of the Bangladesh plains.
Although, the place is mostly concealed with heavy fog, visitors can enjoy trekking here. The weather is mostly pleasantly cool with hints of rain every now and then. Shillong Peak is one of the best places to visit while you are in the city to witness the pristine beauty of the place.
You can also experience an aerial bird’s eye view through a telescope which is installed for visitors.
LAITLUM CANYONS
Nestled in the East Khasi Hills, about 21 km south of Shillong, Laitlum Canyons is one of the most picturesque and visited places. The name ‘Laitlum’ translates to “End of the Hills” and offers a spectacular panaromic view of the elevated hills and valleys.
While this may not be as explored as other touristy spots of Shillong, it has been garnering visits lately due to its serene and peaceful atmosphere. One can relish snacks and beverages from the road side stalls while witnessing beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
ELEPHANT FALLS
Known as “Ka Kshiad Lai PatengKhohsiew” by the local Khasi community, the Elephant Falls is one of the most prominent waterfalls in the North-East region.
The fall consists of three magnificent falls and is named after an elephant like stone at the bottom. Approximately 12 km away from the capital city of Shillong, this three-layer waterfall is an absolute treat to the eyes.
WARD’S LAKE
Located at the heart of the city, Ward’s Lake is one of the most visited and popular tourist spots of Shillong. It is an artificial lake which has been adorned by well planned water systems, floating vegetation and beautiful botanical gardens.
Also, famous as a picnic spot, this well-planned public place is the perfect destination for you to relax or simply admire the mesmerizing view. Some of the highlights here are paddle boating and the famous Cherry Blossom Festival. You can spend your day, walking around the horseshoe- shaped lake or feeding the fishes in the lake.
MAWLYNNONG
About 90 km away from Shillong, exists a tiny village called Mawlynnong, which was declared as the cleanest village in Asia in 2003 by Discovery India. In recent times, this village has attracted scores of tourists to witness its ethereal natural beauty.
This village is a community-based ecotourism initiative which encourages the residents to collectively work for the welfare and cleanliness of the village. With lush green valleys, mesmerizing flora and crystal-clear water, the village of Mawlynnong is a must visit for you to add to your travel list.