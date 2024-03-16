Best Places To Visit In Shillong - A Guide For Tourists

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is a beautiful amalgamation of picturesque landscapes, rich culture, unique traditions and pleasant weather. Also known as the “Scotland of the East”, the city was named after the indigenous deity, Lei Shillong.

This city is home to several tribal communities such as Khyrim, Mylliem, Bhowal, Maharam, Langrim and more. The people of Shillong and the mesmerizing views of the place contribute to its biodiversity and cultural mosaic.

The best time to plan your visit to Shillong is from March to June when the weather is pleasant and ever so slightly chilly. You will get to experience clear skies and easy breeze. While travelling to Cherrapunji is recommended between the months of October to February.

Below is a list of the best places to visit in Shillong: