BHAONA DRAMAS OF MADHAVDEVA

Arup Saikia

(arupsaikia07@gmail.com)

Saint Madhavdeva (1489–1596) is the main pillar of Sankardeva’s thought and the monotheistic mission of Neo-Vaishnavism. Madhavdeva has good mastery over music. Like his mentor, he wrote many devotional lyrics, including Borgeets.

But the Bhaona dramas he wrote were different from Sankardeva in terms of subjects and expressions. The story of his dramas is mostly centred around the playful or childish nature of Lord Krishna. Madhavdeva tries to depict very simply the childhood period of Lord Krishna among the very common masses as a human being with extraordinary talent. Therefore, the theme and expression of the Bhaona dramas are quite different from those of Sankardeva. The main dramas of Madhavdeva are Arjuna Bhanjana (Dadhi Manthana), Pimpara Gucova, Bhumi Letova, Bhojana Bihara, and Coradhara. Some other plays, like Bhusana Harana, Rasa Jhumura, Brahma Mohana, and Kotora Khela are not authenticated to be his creations.

The plays written by both Sankardeva and Madhavdeva are called Ankiya. But in addition to that, the plays of Madhavdeva are also named Jhumura. Why is it called Jhumura? There is no specific reply. But the different types of ingredients and humorous expressions make it of different kinds. Therefore, an additional name may be added to denote a specialty. Like Ankiya, Madhavdeva also does not use the word jhumura. The “Jhumara” word is used only in “Raas Jhumura.” That’s the doubtful drama to be his creation.

Madhavdeva’s “Arjun Bhanjana’’ has only the full repertoire of Sankardeva’s Ankiya drama. But the other plays have no depth or lengthy incidents. Dramatist Madhavdeva adorns a small matter in popular dramatic attire. This exceptional skill of Madhavdeva simplifies his drama, making it more child-worthy. The Jhumura, or drama of Madhavdeva, can be termed a prelude to Assamese children’s literature. The Great Vaishnavite Saint Daityari Thakur categorised all the dramas of Madhavdeva as “Jhumura in “Sri Sankardeva and Madhavdeva Carit‘’.

Characteristics of JHUMURA:

1: The script of Jhumura (Bhaona) is predominantly of Krishna characters. The co-actors are mainly female, including his mother, Yosadha, and the ladies of Gokul.

2: The story generally doesn’t cover broadly. So, the number of characters is very low.

3: The childish deeds of Lord Krishna are shown very affectionately.

4: Unlike the complex Brajawali language of Sankardeva’s Ankiya, here the language is very simple.

5: Madhavdeva hasn’t used “Nandi’’ in all Jhumuras. Madhavdeva sometimes utilised the copied or borrowed “Nandi’’ from Krishnakarnamrita.

6: The Jhumuras are dance-song-oriented, like dance dramas.

7: Madhavdeva tries to present his drama in the most simple possible way. Therefore, unlike Sanskrit drama or Sankardeva’s Ankiya, Prarochana, Prastavana, and Bhatima are rarely used.

8: Sutradhara is the main anchor or controller in Sanskrit and Sankardeva’s drama. But Madhavdeva emphasised the importance of actors only, not entirely of Sutradhara.

ORIGIN OF JHUMURA:

There was a dance and song called Jhumuri in the northern part of eastern India. The Jhumur may start in Vedic period. Therefore, the Buddhist Charyapada has instances of using the word “Jhumura.” The word is used there to express happiness or joy. The Jhumuri, or Jhumura, are basically woman-based frivolous folk dances or folk songs. The instruments used in traditional religious plays or dances are wooden or earthen drums, cymbals, and flute. The Jhumur isn’t an exception to this. Being one of the oldest folk songs or dances in India, the Jhumur is undoubtedly a precious cultural treasure. Seeing the playful, frivolous nature of Jhumur, the scholars of the post-Madhadeva period may name the dramas of Madhavdeva as Jhumur. The originality of Jhumur is perhaps not related to Lord Krishna, but later adoration of Krishna is blended with Jhumur.

The missions of Sankardeva and Madhavdeva are the same. To propagate monotheistic Vaishnavite ideology, they both used audio-visual mediums. Now people popularly call it Bhaona.